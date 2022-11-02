.

Watch : How RPF jawans saved lives of a woman and her child in Mankhurd railway station

Two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai. By seeing their exemplary act everyone were praising and woman were not getting words to express her thanks to the Jawans, who came as god to save their lives.