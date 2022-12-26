.

RP Singh lauds PM Modi's initiative to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas'

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh lauded PM Modi's initiative to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' at the national level commemorating the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. "PM Modi's initiative has represented the festival on a global level. "I have never seen anything as grand as this. The two Sahibzadas were just eight and nine years old, but the opposition said that the festival's name should not include 'Bal' as they were brave and did not act like kids. I think we should keep politics out of religious aspects and we should continue to promote Indian culture rather than argue about the name," Singh said. "Congress said that the festival should be celebrated on Chacha Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14. Congress was formed in 1885 by Britishers, they do not know anything about Sikhs, Sahibzadas had nothing to do with Nehru and there is no point in celebrating the day on his birth anniversary," he added. Singh further said, "The reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been made possible with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and increased Harminder Sahib's donation, he has always taken the initiative to represent India's heritage. While Manmohan Singh is a Sikh and also India's PM once, but he did not take any initiative to represent India's culture and heritage at the national or global level." Singh further said, "Even after AAP won in Punjab and Delhi MCD, we should rather focus on the PM's feelings as he has made the Kartarpur corridor and increased Harminder Sahib's donation, he has always taken the initiative to represent India's heritage. Manmohan Singh was Sikh and also India's PM once, but he did not take any initiative to represent India's culture and Heritage on the global or national level."