Rope from truck snags neck of biker in freak road accident in Tamil Nadu Published on: 1 hours ago

In a freak road accident in Tamil Nadu, a biker miraculously escaped with minor injuries after he was snagged by a rope from a truck, throwing him in the air. The biker was identified as Muthu from Srivaikuntam town in the Thoothukudi district. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Muthu was on his way to work when the mishap happened. When he was crossing the Eral region, he was suddenly pulled off his bike and fell to the ground. Passersby who saw him falling rushed to help Muthu. It took him a couple of minutes to get back to his senses.