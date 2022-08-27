.

Masked robbers loot PNB ATM, decamp with Rs 17 lakhs Published on: 15 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Three masked robbers, on Friday, looted 17 lakh rupees from a Punjab National Bank ATM at Bham village under Chabewal police station of Hoshiarpur district. The robbery was captured on CCTV in which robbers have seen breaking in, wearing masks, and cleverly covering the CCTV cameras using a paint spray. Chabewal police officials said that the robbers used a gas cutter and ran away with Rs 17 lakhs. Apart from commencing the investigation, police assured to nab the thieves very soon.