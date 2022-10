.

Published on: 41 minutes ago

Gandhinagar: In a major heist, some thieves looted money from an Axis Bank ATM in Gandhinagar. The incident took place in Gandhinagar's Sector 24 in Gujarat on Friday morning. They cut open the ATM using a gas cutter and decamped with the entire money (Rs 5 lakh approx). Gandhinagar police initiated an inquiry into the incident.