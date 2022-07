.

Robbers break into medical store, decamp with Rs 4.5 lakh Published on: 1 hours ago

Three unidentified robbers looted around Rs 4.5 lakhs from a medical store near the famous Mayo Hospital on CA Marg in Nagpur, on Tuesday. The thieves broke into the store by bending the shutters. The incident happened on Tuesday. CCTV footage showed three robbers force-opening the shutter. They then rushed to the counter and fled with the cash.