Rishab Pant's car completely burnt in accident Published on: 13 minutes ago

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a ghastly road accident on Friday on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He suffered multiple injuries after his Mercedes collided with a road divider. His car caught fire right after it hit the divider. The cricketer had to break the windshield to escape the burning car. The Mercedes was completely burnt. He was driving alone when he met with the accident.