Riots during India vs Australia 1st T20 match, fans lathicharged Published on: 2 hours ago

Due to overcrowding in the India-Australia match at Mohali Stadium in Punjab, police personnel lathi-charged fans waiting outside the stadium on Tuesday. It is alleged that police helped acquaintances without tickets to get in, whereas people with tickets were spotted queuing outside at the gate. Angry fans scaled walls to get in, while police struggled to manage the huge crowd gathered at the 1st India vs Australia T20 match. The audience alleged PCA's poor arrangement for the riots.