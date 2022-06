.

Retired Army Major celebrates 100th birthday

Berinag (MP): Major Khem Singh Karki, a retired Army officer turned 100 on Wednesday while his wife turned 92. The elderly couple threw a grand party. He is a resident of Bugad village in Berinag development block of Pithoragarh. A programme was organized in the village to celebrate the day. A large number of relatives from remote areas also attended the birthday celebrations.