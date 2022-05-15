.

Researchers find women's fertility troubles may be linked to stress Published on: 22 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Research has shown that stress among women who are anxious and stressed out in their lives may have reduced ovarian reserve and fertility. According to the findings of a small animal study published in the journal 'Endocrine Society's journal, Endocrinology', scientists examined the effect of stress on ovarian reserve using a scream sound model in rats. Wenyan Xi, PhD, of the Second Affiliation Hospital of Xi'an Jiao Tong University in Xian, China said it was important to determine an association between chronic stress and ovarian reserve because doing so may expand their appreciation of the limitations of current clinical interventions and provide valuable insight into the cause of diminished ovarian reserve.