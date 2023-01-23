Meerut (UP): This year country will be celebrating its 74th republic Day and the festival of Basant Panchami on the same day. Marking the rare coincidence a jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut came up with a kite made up of gold. It is not just the kite but its manja and charkhi are also made up of gold.

The kite costs Rs 25 lakh and it took 16 days and seven artisans to prepare the all-gold kite. Ankur Jain, a bullion merchant of Meerut and the owner of this kite who himself is very fond of flying kites came up with the unique idea as he keeps experimenting and trying new things with gold ornaments.

"By making this kite I want to register my symbolic protest against Chinese Manja available in markets which are causing harm to birds and ecology as well", said Ankur Jain.

The golden kite weighing more than 400 grams and attached with a 20-meter gold Manja is currently on display and is a major attraction among visitors as they are curious about whether the kite can fly or not. Answering the question Jain said, symbolically he will fly this kite along with his family members.

Apart from this Jian is also looking forward to registering this kite in the Guinness Book of Records, the Indian Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records so that Meerut can get recognition for making golden kites. Jain has also claimed that it's the most expensive kite in the world. However, no such official data is available to prove his claims.

It is to be noted that following the Republic Day celebrations and many areas have restrictions over flying kites, drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, and Chinese microlights in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPC.