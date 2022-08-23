.

Rare white albino python spotted in Karnataka

A rare white python was spotted in a house in the Ramanagar area of Kumata taluk in Karnataka on Monday. Locals were confused as they had never seen such a unique reptile before. Pawan Nayak, a reptile specialist, visited the spot and confirmed that it was a white python. "This is not a different species of snake. Due to the lack of melanin, the skin has colored and is thus white. It is also known as albino Snakes. The eyes should also be red and white in color. It cannot be classified as an albino snake because its eyes are only half white. However, this is a rare snake found in Karnataka. The snake has been released to a safe place," he said.