.

Rajnath Singh asks people to have patience over chants 'we want POK' Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Union Defence Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heard saying "Dhairya rakhiye,"(Be patient) after some of the people attending his rally in Jaisinghpur town of Himachal`s Kangra district chanted 'we want POK'. As he heard the chant in the crowd he took a pause smiled and said 'Dhairya rakhiye' and then continued his address. Earlier also Rajnath Singh on October 27 had said the mission of full integration of J&K that started on August 5, 2019 “will complete when Gilgit-Baltistan and areas of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will reunite with India."