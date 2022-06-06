.

Viral video: Man kicks woman repeatedly as two groups clash in Raipur Published on: 44 minutes ago

Two groups that included women as well were seen thrashing each other on VIP Road in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday night. A video of the clash has gone viral on social media. In it, a man is seen repeatedly kicking a woman while another man is seen dragging a person towards a car. The exact reason of the quarrel has not been ascertained yet. No complaints have been lodged from anyone though the video is being widely shared and reacted to on social media.