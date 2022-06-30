.

Hajipur Sadar Hospital waterlogged after first rain of monsoon Published on: 47 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Following the first rain of the monsoon season, the Hajipur Sadar Hospital in the Vaishali district of Bihar was inundated with water. The majority of the rooms on the hospital campus from the emergency room to the operating theatre were filled with water. The hospital staff including the doctors and the patients had to face a lot of trouble as it became extremely difficult for them to walk on the waterlogged campus. However, despite the adverse conditions, patients are still being brought into the hospital in ambulances and other vehicles. They are being taken to the emergency ward to receive treatment.