.

Rain lashes parts of New Delhi, brings respite from scorching heat Published on: 34 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

After boiling under a relentless heatwave, rain lashed some parts of New Delhi. The National Capital Region had been sizzling under a scorching heatwave for the past few weeks. Some parts of the capital city received rainfall on June 16, bringing relief to the people. Delhi had been under an unrelenting heatwave and the rains provided a much-needed escape from the high temperatures.