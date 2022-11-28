.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. Only a day before, the MP police had registered a case against some activists, who had allegedly raised anti India slogan during the Congress yatra in Indore. A day after the case is filed, Rahul Gandhi seemed to have sent out a strong message to rivals that he would not bow down under any such pressure tactics from opponents. He filled his party cadres with new enthusiasm by riding a bicycle in their presence.