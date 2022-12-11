.

Rahul Gandhi enjoys bullock cart ride in Rajasthan Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoying a bullock cart ride in Rajasthan's Bundi district was widely circulated on social media. Rahul took the ride from Kota Khurd village after taking a tea break on the seventh day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Sunday. The bullock cart was brought by former Congress district chief Mahavir Meena. It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi was mingling with the people during the yatra and in some areas, he can be seen having lunch with people while in other areas, he can be seen dancing with locals.