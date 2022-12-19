.

Theatre staff dressed as 'Avatar' characters welcome audience in Puducherry Published on: 15 hours ago

The theatre staff of PVR Cinema Providence in Puducherry were dressed up as 'Avatar' characters to welcome the audience. James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released on December 17 across the globe. The movie has also been dubbed and released in Tamil. In order to attract the audience to the theatre, the staff working in the hall dressed up as characters from the movie and welcomed them. People arriving at the theatre are clicking pictures with the staff, who were dressed up as 'Avatar' characters.