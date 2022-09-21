.

A video of a drunk professor is doing the rounds on social media. The man in the video is a mathematics professor from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). The drunk professor was found saying that he drinks alcohol with his own money, hinting at the fact that it was no one's business to stop him. He then, under the influence of alcohol, started dancing in the classroom. Later, when the professor was approached to comment on the incident, he denied the allegations and said that he was pretending to be drunk and it was all a joke.