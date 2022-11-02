.

Punjab BSP leader assaults daughter in law

A video of a BSP leader mercilessly beating his daughter-in-law with a cane has surfaced in Mahilpur town under Hoshiarpur tehsil of Punjab. The victim Manjit Kaur had sent her eldest daughter to Dubai after taking a loan to eke out a livelihood for the family. Infuriated by it, her father-in-law and BSP leader, Bakhshish Singh Gandhi, brother-in-law Parminder Singh Johni, and mother-in-law Baljit Kaur ganged up and threw her out of the house. She was beaten up by them mercilessly in full public view. The victim was screaming as they kept on assaulting her. The probe has begun after recording the victim's statement, police said.