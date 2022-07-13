.

Punjab: Raids after video of women drug traffickers goes viral

Punjab Police across the state went on high alert after a video of two women making narcotic powder went viral on social media. Following the circulation of the video, the police launched a search operation to find the two women. Led by SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, about 200 police personnel conducted raids in India Nagar, a notorious area of Kot Kapura. According to sources, the police have seized contraband, details of which will be released later.