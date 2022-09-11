.

Caught on cam: Professor slaps security guard, second such video from Noida Published on: 13 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Noida: Another video of a woman slapping a housing society security guard several times over a minor altercation in Noida has gone viral. The incident took place at Cleo County, a high-rise in Noida Sector 121. In the video, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, professor Sutapa Das entered the premises of the society, and later after an altercation slapped security guard Sachin several times. Meanwhile, two other security guards of the building were seen capturing the incident on their phones. Police, according to reports, have booked the woman following outrage on social media. This is the second such video from Noida as last month, a woman allegedly got into an argument with the security guards over a delay in opening the gates at Jaypee Group society in Noida. In the CCTV footage of the same, she was seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also made some indecent gestures.