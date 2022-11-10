.

President Murmu walks 2 km in Puri while visiting Jagannath Temple

A video of President Draupadi Murmu walking on Puri Grand Road while visiting the Jagannath temple has surfaced. The footage shows the President, like an ordinary devotee, walked about 2 km for darshan. This is her first visit to Odisha after assuming charge of the top constitutional post of the country in July. She started her tour by paying obeisance at the Jagannath temple. Her daughter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader Sambit Patra and senior officers joined the President. Devotees greeted Murmu, the daughter of Odisha, on her way to the temple.