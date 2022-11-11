.

President Murmu visits her school, reminisces childhood days Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

School days are golden days and we will cherish those days lifelong. If we get a chance we all wish to visit the schools and reminisce about the best moments we have spent during those days. Celebrities and high-profile people, too, have similar emotions and memories when it comes to schools. So, proving it right a video of President Droupadi Murmu visiting her school and recalling her childhood days is being circulated on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the President paying a visit to the Government Girls High School and Kuntalakumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel in Bhubaneswar where she studied and stayed. She interacted with the students studying there and also took pictures with them. The students, who were waiting since 7 am to welcome the President, said that they are proud of studying in the school where the President studied. They said, "They will draw inspiration from the President and serve the nation by securing high positions in the future."