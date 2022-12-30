.

President Murmu visits Yadadri temple, participates in special pooja Published on: 3 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu visited Yadadri in Telangana and participated in a special pooja at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple on Friday. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore and temple officials accorded a warm welcome to President Droupadi Murmu upon her arrival at Yadagirigutta in a special helicopter, along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, from Hyderabad. In the wake of the President's visit, elaborate arrangements have been made in the vicinity of the temple.