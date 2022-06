.

Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi to greet him during G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday. Modi is attending this year's summit being held under the German Presidency. India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the summit.