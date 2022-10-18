.

Pregnant woman flaunts baby bump riding Harley Davidson Published on: 14 minutes ago |

Updated on: 8 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a seven-and-a-half-month pregnant woman riding a Harley Davidson bike and shooting a baby bump photo has gone viral. The video was of Karnataka's Shivamogga in Machenahalli. Rakshita and her husband Mohit Chakraborty won the Mr and Misses Karnataka beauty pageant in 2020. Rakshita has done the photo shoot with the cooperation of her husband, and apart from riding a luxury bike with her baby bump, she has also taken photos in various poses. Rakshita, who wanted to do a pregnancy photo shoot in a different way, did a photo shoot with a luxury bike. "My wife Rakshita told me to do a photo shoot on a Harley Davidson bike before pregnancy. Accordingly, after my wife got pregnant, I did a photo shoot remembering her words. I brought my friend's bike and did a photo shoot. This made Rakshita very happy and her happiness is my happiness," Rakshita's husband, Mohit Chakraborty said.