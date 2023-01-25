Gaya: As the police strive to curb liquor production and consumption in the dry state, Bihar, the police officers from Gaya's Gurua police, 'interogated' a parrot found in the raided house of a liquor mafia. A video has surfaced where a policeman is seen asking questions to a parrot about the liquor and liquor mafia.

Kanhaiya Kumar, sub-inspector at Gurua police station, along with the police team raided the house of liquor mafia here but the accused along with his family fled from the spot late night on Tuesday. The liquor smuggler left his parrot in the house and Kumar started questioning the parrot.

A video of the interrogation of the parrot has surfaced showing Kumar asking the parrot about the hideouts of the liquor mafia, Amrit Mallah and the parrot is seen listening carefully to every question. When Inspector Kanhaiya asked the parrot about the hideout of his owner, the parrot kept on repeating 'Katora' (bowl) and did not reveal anything. The police have continued probing the parrot while police have started an investigation into the matter to track the absconding .

Earlier, a Buddhist monk of Russian-origin was arrested by Bihar police after he was caught with 10 ml of liquor which he was carrying for a ‘Tantrik Sadhana’ (a form of meditation), during which he was planning to consume it in the temple itself, on Friday.

The Buddhist monk, identified as Idipsi Ayas, was caught carrying the contraband in a 100 ml bottle and it was recovered from his possession during security check. The security personnel handed him over to the Bodh Gaya police along with the ‘liquor’.

A case has been registered against the monk by Gaya Police who produced him before a court. He was later remanded to judicial custody here since the consumption of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.