Police destroys illegal liquor worth Rs 5.47 crore in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 3 hours ago

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Police in Andhra Pradesh destroyed liquor worth Rs 5.47 crore on Wednesday near Thotacharla National Highway in Krishna district. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the commissioner of Police Kanthirana Tata, DCP Mary Prasanthi and Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Satthi babu. "This is the first time 2,43,385 liquor bottles belonging to different brands have been seized and destroyed by the government. The bottles were placed on the road for about one-and-a-half kilometre stretch and were destroyed with the help of three road rollers," said DCP.