.

Hotel of suspended BJP leader demolished in MP after public outrage Published on: 1 hours ago

Officials demolished illegally constructed hotel building of suspended BJP leader at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. The demolition takes place within two weeks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta running his SUV over one Jagdish Yadav on December 22, leading to his death. Public outrage broke out over the Jagdish Yadav murder case. A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel. The building turned into rubble within seconds. Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition.