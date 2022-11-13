.

Pod of dolphins in Bhatye sea mesmerises with their acrobatic skillls Published on: 33 minutes ago

A large pod of dolphins was spotted roaming freely in the Bhatye sea near Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The mesmerising visuals were recorded by Ratnagiri-based photographer Supriyanto Khawle. The sight was captured with the help of Khawle's drone camera. On learning about the presence of a large number of dolphins in the sea, people started flocking to the area to have a glimpse. Nature provides many beautiful moments in the form of flora and fauna. When they are left to grow without interference from human beings the plants bloom while animals live life to their fullest. Similar is the case of dolphins as they are enjoying the pleasant weather by indulging in acrobatics.