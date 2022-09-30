.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day visit to Gujarat reached the GMDC ground on September 29. Here, PM Modi offered prayers to Goddess Durga and watched people performing 'Garba' during the Navratri festival. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered 'aarti', along with the Prime Minister. Modi visits this ground every year during Navratri. This year was no exception with Modi visiting the place. During his visit, 'Garba' dancers took selfies with him.