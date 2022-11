.

PM Modi meets children suffering from muscular dystrophy in Solan Published on: 40 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the historic Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district to address a public meeting in the Shimla parliamentary constituency. BJP workers welcomed him by raising slogans. Modi also met children suffering from muscular dystrophy. He said he would talk about the institution and the children in the Mann Ki Baat program.