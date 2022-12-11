.

PM Modi plays traditional 'Dhol' in Nagpur Published on: 2 hours ago

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday played a traditional drum during his visit to Nagpur in Maharashtra. The PM joined a troupe of youngsters playing the traditional 'dhol' to welcome him. He was in Nagpur for the inauguration of projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in the state. PM Modi arrived in Nagpur Sunday morning, and flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, and inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur. He is slated to lay the foundation stones of projects including the National Institute of One Health and the Nag river pollution abatement project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology and the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies.