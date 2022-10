.

Watch: PM Modi joins singalong with Army jawans in Kargil Published on: 26 minutes ago |

Updated on: 9 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kargil celebrating Diwali with the brave soldiers, participated in a special sing-along on Monday. PM Modi was seen grooving and clapping while enjoying the patriotic song. In the video, two jawans were seen singing the Vande Mataram and a few were playing musical instruments.