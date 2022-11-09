.

PM Modi halts convoy, gives way to ambulance

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returning to Gaggal airport after he held an election rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chambi, halt his convoy and let an ambulance cross here on Wednesday. The visuals of the rally show PM Modi's convoy waiting for the speeding ambulance to pass and then making their way ahead. Himachal Pradesh will undergo polls on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8.