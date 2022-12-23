.

PM Modi attends Kailash Vijayvargiya nephew's reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's nephew Vivek Vijayvargiya's reception on Thursday night. The video of the reception, which was attended by PM Modi, was circulated on social media. The wedding took place in the first week of December while the reception was held in Delhi on Thursday. Crème de la crème, including the Prime Minister, attended the reception. As soon as the Prime Minister reached the stage, the new couple took his blessings.