PM enthralled as BJP candidate's niece recites poem on party Published on: 10 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was left enthralled when the niece of the BJP candidate from the Limbdi seat Kirit Singh Rana recited a poem on the BJP for him. The poem heaped lavish praise on the saffron party stating that currently any discussion in the country begins and ends with the BJP. As the Prime Minister listened with wrapt attention the child continued with the poem: " BJP...BJP...BJP...Today everything starts with BJP/today every discussion can end with BJP...the BJP removing Article 370,/the BJP bringing Narmada to the tap /BJP building the Ram temple in Ayodhya...." The Prime MInister interacted with the girl following a public meeting in Surendranagar.