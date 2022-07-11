.

Picturesque Chitrakote falls grabbing eyeballs of tourists

Chitrakote falls, which is also known as India's mini Niagara falls, is brimming at full capacity. Being the rainy season, it is overflowing and its beauty is attracting a large number of tourists. It is situated in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The height of the falls is about 95 feet. It is the widest fall in India, reaching a width of nearly 980 feet during the monsoon season. Because of its width and its widespread horseshoe shape during the monsoon season, it is often called the "Niagara Falls of India".