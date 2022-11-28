.

Permanent ramp to access Marina beach inaugurated Published on: 47 minutes ago

In a unique initiative the Tamil Nadu Government has set up a wooden ramp linking the Marina seashore and the beach approach road so that differently-abled people can have easy access to the beach. The ramp inaugurated on Sunday is 263 meters in length and 3 meters in breadth and is a mix of several kinds of woods such as the "Brazilian wood." It was built at a cost of RS 1.14 crore. Referring to the praise of a differently abled woman for the project Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted on Sunday "Sister Vaishnavi who came to Marina today says "Dream Come True". Yes! The dream of many has come true. As said, we have permanently set up a path for the differently abled. Speaking to ETV Bharat Satish Kumar, an activist for the rights of the differently abled said that not only the differently abled people but also the elderly can have easy access to the beach using the ramp. Geeta, who had come from Tambaram to visit the beach praised the initiative adding that maintenance is the key to the long-term success of the project. She also said that there should be more special wheelchairs for going to the beach.