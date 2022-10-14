.

People sit on JCB machine to cross waterlogged ditch Published on: 3 hours ago

People of Bandragal village of Kushtagi taluk were spotted crossing an overflowing ditch sitting on a JCB due to heavy rains on Wednesday. The video captured by the locals on their mobile phones went viral on social media. Recently, two policemen and four women washed away while crossing a stream in Koppal's Yelburga taluk. In spite of the fatal incident, people were found on the JCB machine crossing the inundated roads by putting their lives at risk.