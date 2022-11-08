.

Watch: Odia devotees release Boita Bandana lamp boats on Kartika Purnima

During Kartika Purnima celebrations, Boita Bandana Utsav (boat festival) becomes an almost compulsory holy ritual for Odias. This is the day when men, women and kids congregate near water bodies and celebrate the festival by releasing miniature boats that carry diyas (lamps). Celebrations and rituals commence with devotees taking a ritualistic bath (kartik snana) at a pilgrimage centre specified on Kartik Purnima. The festival is a commemoration of the maritime glory of Odisha.