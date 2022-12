.

Mumbaikars flock to Marine Drive to catch last sunset of 2022 Published on: 40 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Marine Drive in Mumbai witnessed a huge crowd on Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to Marine Drive to catch the last sunset of 2022. The 'Queen's Necklace' is undoubtedly every Mumbaikar's go-to spot to catch a mesmerizing sunset. A sea of people can be seen thronging the Queen's Necklace.