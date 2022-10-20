.

People flee with apples as truck laden with fruits overturns in Bihar

A truck laden with apples was on its way to Odisha from Jammu and Kashmir, turned upside down in Bihar's Aurangabad district; leading to a looting spree by the people. People fled away with 50 cartons of apples within no time. By the time police could reach the spot, people had fled. Truck driver Sahjad Ahmad Khan and cleaner Nisar tried to stop people from looting the apples but were beaten up. Later, SHO Shashi Kumar Rana of Mandapur police station rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The incident also triggered a huge traffic snarl on the highway.