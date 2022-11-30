.

Patnaites in for a treat as vintage cars from HP brought for the special day Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Big fat Indian weddings-that's how weddings here are addressed-especially in North India. People want to make this special day even more memorable by adding a touch of royalty to it. Royal Rides, a wedding vintage car rental company, does just that. Vintage cars exude luxury and elegance and to bank on it, this organization rents a 1963 Mercedes-Benz for a whopping Rs 45, 000 a day. The vintage car was brought from Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh and taken to Mumbai for modern-day use modifications. Karunesh Kumar, a member of Royal Rides shared that the car is available only for the people of Patna right now and the rent ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000. Vintage cars can also be booked online by visiting the organization's official website. The cars are polished regularly which helps it retain its shine and adds a regal touch to the wedding.