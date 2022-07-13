.

Healthcare in shambles: Patients treated on road in UP Published on: 1 hours ago

The state of health services in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district appears to be in shambles as a video of patients being treated just outside the hospital went viral. Makeshift hospital beds were placed just outside the hospital premises to provide care for the patients. A young boy can be seen lying down on the bed while receiving glucose drips. Patients complaining of chest and abdominal pain had come to the hospital seeking relief only to find the doctors had decided to treat the patients outside the hospital. Frustrated with the poor infrastructure, healthcare providers working at the Community Health Centre in Purva, had sought the help of an e-rickshaw driver who allowed them to use his vehicle as a makeshift patient bed. A patient received glucose drips while seated in the e-rickshaw and another patient was lying on a bed right next to him.