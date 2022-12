.

Passengers seen pushing govt ambulance in Lucknow Published on: 21 hours ago

A video from Uttar Pradesh shows six men pushing an ambulance. The incident which took place in Lucknow surfaced on social media on Tuesday. While they tried to push the ambulance, it still did not start. Passengers claimed that the ambulance had broken down many times before. The video is contrary to the claims of the government that promise upgraded medical emergency services.