Seventh Gate of Heaven opened for Vaikunta Ekadasi at TN Tallakullam temple

On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival today, Paramapada Vasal (the seventh gate of heaven) was opened at Tallakullam's Perumal Temple in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. Vaikunta Ekadasi is observed annually on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar. The processional deity, Lord Namperumal, attired in 'Ratnangi' (gem-studded armour) was taken in a procession that passed through the Paramapada Vasal (seventh gate of heaven).