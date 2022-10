.

Leopard hunts Nilgai in Jaipur's Jhalana Safari Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Jaipur: The world-famous Jhalana Leopard Safari of Rajasthan's Jaipur witnessed a thrilling sight on Wednesday evening. The video shows a young leopard attacking an adult Nilgai. The panther first overpowered the Nilgai and then killed it in a 15-minute-long struggle. The weight of the panther was about 50 kg while the Nilgai weighed about 200 kg.